Raj Kundra's Pornography Case: Shilpa Broke Down During The Raid At Her Home

It is all known that Raj Kundra's custody will end today and thus he will appear in the court. Well, he is arrested on the allegations of making porn videos and according to the sources, even his wife Shilpa Shetty is also questioned on this issue at her home.



According to the sources, "Shilpa was very upset after the interrogation. She and Kundra had a huge argument where she shouted and asked him what was the need of doing such a thing and why he did everything. The crime branch team had to intervene between the couple to pacify the actress".

They also added, "She asked him what was the need of doing such things when they achieved a standing in society".

Sources also say that Raj tried to cover his tracks after his associates were arrested. "Kundra had changed his phone in March so that no data can be recovered. When Crime Branch officials asked him about his old phone, he told them he threw it away. Police believe that the old phone contains many important pieces of evidence and is looking for it".

They also added, "In the investigation, the Crime Branch has found transactions worth crores were done from the joint account of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The Crime Branch suspects that the earnings from 'Hotshots' and 'Bolly Fame' app used to come into this account".

Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday with the allegations of making porn videos. He is arrested by Police and the case was booked under the 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.