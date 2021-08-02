Raj Kundra's Pornography Case: Shilpa Shetty Opens Up About The Case And Releases An Official Statement

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Shilpa Shetty's husband is arrested on the allegations of making porn videos. As Police have found strong evidence against him, Raj's custody is extended. Well, Shilpa is all affected much by this and she also filed a defamation case on a few media houses. Off late, Shilpa has dropped an official statement on all her social media pages and opened up about the rumours and accusations made on her.



This post reads, "''Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. 'A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND... HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity "Never never explain'. All I will say is, as it's an 'on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies."

She also added, "But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same, I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family's and 'my right' to privacy in these times. We don't deserve media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyameva Jayate. with positivity and gratitude – Shilpa Shetty Kundra".

Shilpa also dropped the same post on her Instagram handle too and she received support from her co-stars. Most of them have commented in the comments box and liked her post!

On the other hand, Bombay High Court reserved order in petitions of businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe challenging their arrest by Mumbai police and Raj's anticipatory bail hearing is adjourned till 7th August, 2021.