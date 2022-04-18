Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Wrap Up The ‘Hit’ Movie Shooting

Bollywood's ace actor Rajkummar Rao is all in the best phase of his career. He is all busy having 2-3 movies in his kitty and one of them is the Telugu remake of the 'Hit' movie… This film turned into a blockbuster with its intriguing plot. Off late, Rajkummar and Sanya Malhotra wrapped up the shooting of this remake and shared the good news with all his fans through social media…



Rajkummar also shared a few pics from the celebration event and is all happy… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "गोला HIT है। And it's a wrap for HIT - The First Case, see you all soon @sanyamalhotra_ @saileshkolanu #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @tseriesfilms #DilRajuProductions @srivenkateswaracreations #KrishanKumar @kuldeep_rathore18 @shivchanana @manan_bhardwaj_official".

In the first pic, the director and the lead actors Rajkummar and Sanya are seen eating the ice golas. The next two pics are from the celebration event!

Sanya also shared the same pics and wrote, "HIT - The First Case ka wrap with some".

Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and said, "RAJKUMMAR RAO - SANYA MALHOTRA: 'HIT' FILMING ENDS... #Hit: The First Case - #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Hit - is now complete... Stars #RajkummarRao and #SanyaMalhotra... Directed by #SaileshKolanu... Produced by #BhushanKumar, #DilRaju, #KrishanKumar and #KuldeepRathore."

HIT movie is being directed by Sailesh Kolanu who helmed the original movie too. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju and Kuldeep Rathore under the T-Series banner.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao is also teaming up with Anubhav Sinha for his upcoming anthology series after wrapping Bheed. According to a source, "During Bheed, Sinha connected with Raj and they both felt very strongly about the story. Anubhav felt Raj is someone who understands the film from a personal space and the narrative resonated with him. With Anubhav, casting is key and he almost always knows from the word go who he is envisioning in the role. He felt Raj would be able to create magic with the material and was a perfect choice for the part."

The film will go on floors next month and that too in North India!