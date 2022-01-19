Rajkummar Rao Announces His Next Project With ‘The Family Man 2’ Filmmakers Raj & DK

Bollywood's ace actor Rajkummar Rao recently married his long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa and is all happy in his life. Coming to his work front, he is busy with a handful of interesting projects. Off late, he announced his new movie with director dup Raj & DK who are basking in the success of 'The Family Man 2' web series.

Rajkummar shared a pic with the director duo and announced this good news to all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing an amazing pic, he wrote, "Exciting beginnings. I'm so thrilled to start something very exciting with the most talented duo @rajanddk. Can't wait for you guys to watch it. Stay tuned for more".

Rajkummar sported in a denim jacket and posed along with the filmmakers Rj & DK who are also seen in jackets!

Along with this new project, Rajkummar is also part of Badhaai Do, Hit: The First Case, Monica, O My Darling and Bheed movies.

Bheed which is directed by Anubhav Sinha is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar under their T-Series and Benaras Media works banners. This movie has Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actress.

Off late, he announced his new movie which is the biopic of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. This movie will be directed by Tushar Hiranandani and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani under the T-Series & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP banners.

Earlier, speaking about his character, Rajkummar wrote, "Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration! It's indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring person who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix! I am really looking forward to playing Srikant. I'm happy to collaborate with Bhushan sir yet again on this compelling project."