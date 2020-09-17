Rakul Preet Singh Approaches Delhi High Court Against Media Trial Amid Drug Allegations

It is already known that Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik along with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau with the allegations of drug consumption. After CBI started investigating Rhea in the case of Sushant's suicide, all of a sudden the drug scandal made the case take twists and turns. From then, NCB started investigating the case deeply and thus Rhea and Showik were taken into remand to dig out more truths. Well, a couple of days ago, there was a piece of news doing rounds in the media that, Rhea doled out Bollywood ace actresses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone names and said she along with Sushant used to consume drugs with these ace B-Town divas.

This breaking news totally defamed these two actresses and netizens took a toll by creating memes and dirty comments on social media. But then again, media cleared that Rakul and Sara's names were not taken by Rhea during the investigation. But the damage is done and Sara and Rakul are facing a lot of problems with this issue. So, Rakul Preet Singh has approached Delhi High Court against media trial as her name got surfaced after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest.

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, whose name also surfaced in drugs-related matter in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, approaches Delhi High Court against media trial. She through her lawyer submitted that media reports being run in contravention with I&B Ministry guidelines — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020



Delhi High Court directs Centre, Prasar Bharati and News Broadcasters Association to consider Rakul Preet Singh's plea as a representation and expeditiously decide it including any interim directions that ought to be issued https://t.co/8T3nb3cT8X — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020



Rhea Chakraborty is shifted to Byculla Jail after taking into remand. As NCB is investigating both Rhea and her brother Showik in the drug case, they want to dig out more information about drug peddlers in the country and want to know who all are linked with them.