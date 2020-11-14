Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar Announces His New Movie And Shares The Ultimate First Look Poster…

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' actor has announced his new flick on the occasion of 'Diwali' and surprised all his fans and movie buffs by sharing the first look poster of the movie. Being titled as 'Ram Setu' it deals with the plot 'myth vs reality'. Akshay dropped the awesome first look poster on his Twitter page and awed us with his complete new avatar…





This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu

Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! pic.twitter.com/ZQ2VKWJ1xU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020





Along with the first look poster, Akshay also wished all his fans 'Happy Diwali'… He wrote, "This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu

Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!"

Akshay completely surprised all his fans with his new look and sported in a bob haircut wearing a casual tee and denim rugged avatar. The huge image of Lord Rama in the background with a glimpse of the blue sea made this poster create a buzz on social media.





इस दीपावली,भारत राष्ट्र के आदर्श और महानायक भगवान श्री राम की पुण्य स्मृतियों को युगों युगों तक भारत की चेतना में सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक ऐसा सेतु बनाये जो आने वाले पीढ़ियों को राम से जोड़ कर रखे।इसी प्रयास में हमारा भी एक छोटा संकल्प है - राम सेतु

आप सबको दीपावली की शुभ कामनाएंl pic.twitter.com/529Svh0iB2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020





Here is another magnanimous poster which took the expectations bar a notch higher. Akshay is seen with an orange scarf and holding a bag looking for something… Going with the tagline, "Sach ya kalpana?", Akshay also wrote, "इस दीपावली,भारत राष्ट्र के आदर्श और महानायक भगवान श्री राम की पुण्य स्मृतियों को युगों युगों तक भारत की चेतना में सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक ऐसा सेतु बनाये जो आने वाले पीढ़ियों को राम से जोड़ कर रखे।इसी प्रयास में हमारा भी एक छोटा संकल्प है - राम सेतु

आप सबको दीपावली की शुभ कामनाएं".

On the joyous festival 'Diwali', Akshay just made the day turn special with the announcement of his upcoming moving 'Ram Setu'. This flick will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners.

Well, will this movie dig out the facts of historical 'Ram Setu'??? This bridge was constructed by the 'Vanar Sena' in 'Treta Yugam'. Lord Rama instructed his Sena to build the 'Ram Setu' with the help of limestones to reach Lanka and bring back Goddess Seeta Devi.

In modern times, there were many debates conducted on the existence of Ram Setu but now Akshay Kumar has decided to make the audience know the facts behind this bridge and thus came up with a plot which showcases myths and facts about 'Ram Setu'.