Ranbir – Alia Wedding: Kareena Kapoor And Riddhima Share Beautiful Pics From The Gala Event

Bollywood's lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially husband and wife now… They tied a knot a few hours ago amid close family members. Well, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Riddhima Sahni and a few others shared the beautiful pics from the event and treated all the fans of the Kapoor family.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena shared a beautiful pic with her dear little one Jeh and looked all happy in smiles. She wore a baby pink saree and teamed it with a diamond neckpiece while Jeh wore a matching kurta pyjama. She also added a caption, "FRAMED My Heart My Beta".

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima looked beautiful wearing a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's golden lehenga which is embellished with sequin work. Her polki emerald necklace and on-point makeup made her look pretty! She also wrote, "Mere bhai ki shaadi wearing @abujanisandeepkhosla @dedhiajewellers hair by @loicindia".

Bollywood's ace photographer Manav also shared a few pics from the wedding… Karisma wore a white saree which is accentuated with floral embroidery and teamed it with a contrast orange blouse. Her golden hairband and chaandbaali earrings made her look awesome. Even ace filmmaker Karan Johar wore a baby pink kurta pyjama and looked handsome.

Here is Kareena Kapoor and she looked amazing in a silver lehenga. Her diamond neckpiece and simple hairstyle made her own royal appeal.

Happy married life Alia and Ranbir…

