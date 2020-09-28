Ranbir Kapoor Gets A Warm Hug From His Sister Riddhima And Mother Neetu Kapoor On His Birthday

Bollywood's ace actor Ranbir Kapoor has turned a year older and is celebrating his 38th birthday today. The whole social media is filled with his wishes and even many Bollywood stars took to their Instagram accounts and wished this 'Saawariya' actor. Ranbir is celebrating his birthday amidst his family members and having fun with his sister and mother…

Well, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor joined him for lunch on this special day… Thus, Riddhima dropped the special 'Lunch' pic on her Instagram and showered all her love on her little brother!!!

In this pic, Ranbir is seen receiving warm hugs from his dear sister and mother… All three are posing together in all smiles!!! Ridhhima also wrote, "Birthday lunch ❤️ Happiest Bday Rans".



Well, Riddhima also dropped a special collage exactly after 12 in the midnight and wished her brother…

From happy selfies to throwback family pics, this collage has wonderful pic under one frame. She also wrote, "Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much ❤️ #babybrother ❤️ #38andfab."



Well, Ranbir's cousins Kareena and Karisma also dropped awesome posts on their Instagram and wished their dear brother!!!



Karisma Kapoor

In this post, Karisma dropped two amazing throwback pics with Ranbir and her aunt Rima Jain.



Kareena Kapoor

Even Kareena dropped two amazing throwback pics… The first is the close-up pic of Rima Jain and the second is throwback childhood click which has three naughty children Karisma, Kareena and Ranbir under one frame.



Maniesh Paul

Even ace anchor Maniesh also wished Ranbir and dropped a couple of pics which were clicked with him.



Happy Birthday Ranbir… Stay happy and enjoy your birthday to the core!!!

