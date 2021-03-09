Ranbir Kapoor Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19, Neetu Kapoor Drops An Official Message

We all know that the Covid-19 cases are growing steadily in Mumbai… Earlier the cases came down below 1000 in this state but suddenly the Covid-19 cases once again started increasing from last week. Off late, even Bollywood's ace actor Ranbir Kapoor also got tested positive for this deadly virus. His mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news and dropped the message on her Instagram page…





Along with a pic of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor also dropped a 'Thank You' message, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes

Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well .

He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions".

This post is garnering millions of views and Bollywood celebrities like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Soni Razdan and a few others dropped 'Get Well Soon' messages in the comments section.

Earlier Neetu Kapoor was also attacked with this deadly virus when she was shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' movie. Along with Neetu Kapoor, even Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Pandey are also tested positive for Covid-19. As all of them had mild symptoms, they got treated in-home quarantine method. Even the director of the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' movie Raj Mehta also got in contact with this virus. Neetu Kapoor got contacted with this novel virus at Chandigarh. But she was immediately shifted to Mumbai in an air ambulance after knowing about the test result.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie is being directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. A few days ago, Neetu Kapoor who made her come back to big screens after seven years flew to Chandigarh along with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Ali Advani and a few other team members of this movie. Later they were joined by Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.