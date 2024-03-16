Randeep Hooda unveils insights on his directorial debut ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

Actor Randeep Hooda, venturing into the director's chair for the first time with the bi-lingual film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', recently shed light on the complexities surrounding the portrayal of freedom fighter and politician VD Savarkar. In a candid conversation, Hooda delved into the challenging journey of his directorial debut, the enduring misperceptions surrounding Savarkar, and the political dynamics shaping his image.

Hooda expressed his belief that Savarkar remains one of the most misunderstood figures in history, with his legacy tarnished by deliberate efforts to vilify him. According to Hooda, political motives have played a significant role in shaping Savarkar's negative portrayal, particularly after Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. Hooda emphasized that despite lacking judicial evidence implicating Savarkar in the assassination, certain political factions exploited the tragedy to undermine Savarkar and the Hindu Mahasabha, fostering a perception of Hindu culpability.

Drawing attention to shifting political landscapes, Hooda highlighted the strategic vilification of Savarkar by incumbent political forces. He pointed out the tactic of labeling Savarkar as 'Maafiveer' (traitor) by the opposition party, despite his enduring incarceration for 27 years. Hooda underscored his film's objective to provoke audiences to question these narratives and seek clarity on Savarkar's legacy.

Reflecting on his arduous journey as a director, Hooda acknowledged the testing nature of the process, spanning over two years of production. Despite facing numerous challenges, Hooda channeled his perseverance into enriching the narrative, tackling the complexities of filmmaking with diligence. Transitioning from actor to director, Hooda embraced the opportunity to delve deeper into the craft, honing his skills and meticulous attention to detail.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, and Hooda himself, is poised to challenge prevailing narratives surrounding Savarkar's legacy. Set for release on March 22, 2024, in Hindi and Marathi, the film promises to offer audiences a nuanced perspective on the life and times of the iconic freedom fighter.