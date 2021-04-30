Randhir Kapoor Gets Shifted To ICU After Testing Positive For Covid-19

It is all known that Bollywood's veteran actor and Kapoor family's senior actor Randhir Kapoor got tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital for further treatment. Well, now the latest news is, he is shifted to ICU.

Off late, Randhir Kapoor who got admitted in the Kokilaben hospital released an official statement. "I have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit to do some further tests."

He also added, "The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time."

Well, Dr Santosh Shetty CEO and Executive Director of the hospital released an official statement yesterday and said, "Veteran actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for Covid-19 Treatment last night. His condition remains stable".

Well, today being the first death anniversary of Rishi Kapoor, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor spoke to the media earlier and said, "We didn't need anybody when we three were together. We were a very happy circus by ourselves. We were a robust crowd! All that is over. There's not a single day that I don't think about them. One year may have passed but there's not a single day that I don't think about them. Life will never be the same again."

Hope Randhir Kapoor gets recovered soon and will be back to his home!!!