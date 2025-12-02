Ranveer Singh Issues Apology Over Claims He Insulted Chamundi daiva in Kantara: Chapter 1

Ranveer Singh has issued a public apology after a controversy erupted over his recent comments, which some believed insulted chamundi daiva during a discussion about Kantara: Chapter 1. The actor clarified that his remarks were misunderstood and emphasised that he never intended to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments.

The controversy began when a video clip from Ranveer’s speech at IFFI 2025 event on Friday went viral, with social media users alleging that he made an insensitive reference to the revered deity. Soon after, the clip triggered backlash online, prompting the actor to respond.

Addressing the concerns, Ranveer shared a statement acknowledging people's emotions and offering an apology. He said that he respects all faiths deeply and would never knowingly disrespect any deity. He added that if his words were perceived in a way that hurt anyone, he sincerely apologises. The statement read, “

My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration."

Ranveer also explained that his comments were aimed at appreciating Kantara: Chapter 1 and its depiction of cultural traditions, not to undermine or mock them.

On Monday, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) had filed a complaint with Panaji Police, alleging that Ranveer dishonoured Goddess Chamundadevi. The outfit claimed that the actor imitated the divine form of the deity portrayed in the film and referred to Chamundi Daiva, revered by the Kotitulu community, as a “female ghost.”

The controversy surfaces just days before the release of Ranveer’s upcoming action film Dhurandhar, which hits theatres this Friday, December 5. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features a powerful ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun.