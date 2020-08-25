Ranveer Singh Shares Quirky Art Work And Asks His Fans ‘Kya Bolti Public’

Bollywood's young hero Ranveer Singh always stays active on social media and treats his fans with a few funky posts. Be it his throwback images or quirky clicks, all his posts make us go awe… Off late, this 'Khilji' dropped a quirky art done by one of his fan on his Instagram page and asked fans to share their views…





In this post, Ranveer Singh's illustration is witnessed… Our dear star is seen sporting in a grey jacket and matching pants. But the main hero of his attire is 'Footwear'. Yes, those over-sized and strappy Gucci shoes turned heads and made him look modish. He is seen in a full-beard avatar and messy haircut.

This beautiful artwork is done by Sumit… He showered all his love on Ranveer with his ace artistry… Along with sharing this awesome sketch, Ranveer also wrote, "kya bol reli publicccc

Artwork by: sumit_illustrate".

Ranveer also took to the comment section and wrote, "pit meri side se, Tension mujhko kaye ki !!!!!".

This post garnered millions of views and celebrities like Maniesh Paul also left their comments… He wrote, "Ooyyeeee hooyyeeee mere cheetay!!! 🔥🔥 @ranveersingh".

Coming to Ranveer Singh's work front, his upcoming movie '83' will hit the screens in 2021 due to Covid-19 lockdown. This movie is the biopic of 1983 Cricket world cup… Ranveer is essaying the role of captain Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife…