Rasode Mein Kaun Tha: Rupal Patel Recreates The Same Dialogue On The Sets Of 'Yeh Rishta Hain Pyaar Ke'

Rupal Patel's famous dialogue from 'Saath Nibhana Sathiya' serial "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha" is still creating a buzz on the internet. After young music producer Yashraj Mukhate bringing up the mash-up version of this famous dialogue, it just created a huge noise on social media and even many Bollywood actors like Disha Patani and Kartik Aryan also tried out their versions and made it more popular.



Well, Rupal Patel who is now essaying the villainous 'mother-in-law' role in 'Yeh Rishta Hain Pyaar Ke' serial was caught by the shutterbugs at film city. Well, she once again entertained the audience by doling out the dialogue in her own swag…



Bollywood's ace photographer Viral Bhayani has dropped the video on his Instagram page and awed us… Have a look!

In this video, Rupali is seen once again doling out the famous "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha" dialogue for all her fans. Viral also wrote, "The very humble and sweet #RupalPatel aka #kokilaben of #saathnibhanasaathiya . We snapped her at Filmcity on the sets of #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe on @starplus . Such a pleasure meeting her ❤👍".

Well, with this post, Viral has made the audience wait to know the answer and wrote, "The answers are coming tonight. My favorite #RupalPatel whispers to me the truth and only the truth. 🔥👍 Krishna Bhagwan Ki Saugandh, agar Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Season 2 is not a superhit, mera naam bhi Kokila Modi nahin…".



The mash-up of Kokila Ben's dialogue questioning her daughter-in-law Gopi, "Who put the empty cooker on the gas without Chickpeas?" "Rasode mein kaun tha? Tum Thi… Mein Thi… Ye Raashi… Rashi"… This dialogue is picked from 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' serial which was aired in Star Plus channel a few years ago.

Here is the original mash-up video of Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' dialogue… This is crooned by young music producer Yashraj Mukhate.

