Ratna Pathak shares an update on Naseerunddin Shah’s health condition: He should be discharged by tomorrow

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Naseeruddin Shah is hospitalized this morning and is diagnosed with pneumonia. Nasseruddin's wife Ratna Pathak and this senior actor's spokesperson confirmed the same to the media and also shared updates on his health. According to the sources, as of now, his condition is stable and will be under medical supervision for a couple of days.

Ratna Pathak spoke to the media and said, "He is perfectly alright. There is a minor patch on his lung, which they have been treating. He should be discharged by tomorrow hopefully. It's pneumonia, but it's fortunately very small and in one little corner so hopefully it won't require much more work."



Even Naseeruddin Shah's nephew Mohommed Ali Shah said, "My dad just spoke to him on the phone. He's fine. It's pneumonia, but there is nothing major to worry about."



Even Naseeruddin Shah's manager also spoke about the treatment and said, "He has been in the hospital for two days. He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he's responding well to the treatment".



Speaking about Naseeruddin's work front, he is roped in to play an important role on ace director Nikkhil Advani's web series and the makers planned to kick-start the shooting from 1st July, 2021. But as Naseeruddin is hospitalised, the shooting is cancelled. A close source said, "He was supposed to shoot for a web series for Nikkhil Advani from July,1 which has been cancelled now."

