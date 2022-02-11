Raveena's Father Ravi Tandon Passes Away: The Actress Drops An Emotional Post On Social Media

Bollywood's ace actress Raveena Tandon's father Ravi ji passed away today at the age of 86. He breathed his last due to respiratory failure and his last rights were also performed by Raveena a few minutes ago in Mumbai itself. Off late, Raveena also penned an emotional note. Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan, Juhi Chawla and a few other Bollywood actors dropped the condolences messages through social media.



Ravi Tandon was a director and helmed the movies like Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-Daar, and Zindagi.

Along with sharing the pic of her father Raveena turned emotional with this post… "My beloved father returned to his heavenly abode this morning. He was a pillar of strength for my family and me. As we go through this tough time, we are grateful for your condolences, warmth and support. Om Shanti".

A couple of hours ago, she shared a couple of throwback pics of her father and wrote, "You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I'm never letting go. Love you papa."

RIP Ravi Tandon!!!