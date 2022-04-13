Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Alia And Ranbir’s Chemistry In The ‘Kesariya’ Song

Bollywood is gearing up for another big and star-studded wedding in a couple of days… It is easy to guess about who we are speaking about! They are the cute lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and they are all set to tie a knot on 15th April, 2022 early morning i.e at 3 AM! On this special occasion, the director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar of the Bramhastra movie shared the teaser of the "Kesariya…" song and treated all their fans and also sent their love through social media… Remo D'Souza who choreographed this song also spoke to the media and opened up about the lead actors bond.



He started off by doling out about choreography of this song… "I didn't travel this time when they were wrapping up. Ayan shot it himself since it was more story-based than choreography-led. The song is just a travelling number between both of them, going through the bylanes of Varanasi. It's a string of moments, which are all story-based, taking their equation forward."

Speaking about the lead actors and the lovebirds chemistry, he doled out, "Ranbir and Alia have the best chemistry, both on and off screen. And now that they are getting married, I can officially say that they make the best-looking pair. You can make that out on screen when they look at each other and in real life when they hold one another together. It was beautiful to shoot with them. They are extremely professional artistes and that is a quality that they both don't compromise, ever. I'm yet to see a better set of actors than them. They get their timing right, always. The way they were on the sets was amazing, too. They would hang with the whole team together. They wouldn't tear themselves away from the gang. And when they were at work, they were only working. They know how to keep work away from what they share in real life."

Speaking about the movie, it features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia & Mouni Roy along with Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. Bramhastra movie is directed by Ayan Mukherji and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Marijke Desouza and Namit Malhotra under the Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions banners in association with Fox Star Studios banner.

Bollywood's superstar Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Prof. Arvind Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva Tripathi and Alia Bhatt as Isha Mishra while Mouni Roy will essay the role of Damayanti Basu and Nagarjuna Akkineni will portray the character of Ajay Vashisht being an archaeologist. Finally, Dimple Kapadia will be seen as Anita Saxena in this movie.

In the recently released teaser of Bramhastra, Ranbir Kapoor is introduced as Shiva and he will be assigned the task of protecting the world from the demons as he holds the supernatural powers being the reincarnation of Lord Shiva… Alia will essay the role of Isha in this most-awaited movie.

It will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide!