Rhea Chakraborty Requests Amit Shah For CBI Enquiry On The Death Of Sushant Singh

Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has made all and sundry go teary-eyed. His sudden demise also gave rise to many rumours that, Bollywood is only for a few A-listers and newcomers can't make it and will fall into the clutches of 'Depression' facing all the stress.

According to sources, even Sushant Singh suffered from 'Depression' and this deadly mental issue forced him to take this drastic step. Sushant breathed his last on 14th June, 2020 and the Police officials have investigated and declared it as a suicide considering the forensic report.

Well, what made him to coming suicide is a million-dollar question… We all know that Sushant was in a relationship with B-Town young actress Rhea Chakraborty. She is facing a lot of disturbance since Sushant's death and is also not in a state to come out the shock.

Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram page and requested the Central Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI Enquiry on the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

In this post, Rhea demanded justice and stated that she is Sushant Singh's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. She also requested Amit Shah for a CBI enquiry. She stated that, she has full faith in Government and folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter.

Sushant Singh is seen happily smiling in this pic making us reminisce his humble nature and winsome smile!!!

A few netizens are not leaving Rhea and blaming her for Sushant's death. She is receiving blackmails through phones and SMS and thus Rhea finally decided to open up and dropped an emotional post a few hours ago on her Instagram account.

This was one ruthless SMS she received from Mannu Raut who blackmailed her of raping and murdering. Such a non-sense!!! Rhea has dropped the screenshot of this message and also jotted down a note beside this post, "I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet

I was called a murderer...I kept quiet

I was slut-shamed ....I kept quiet

But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don't commit suicide @mannu_raaut ?

Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment.

I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH…"

Rhea requested cybercrime people to take the necessary action…

Hope everything gets settled out and people stop blaming Rhea for the death of Sushant Singh…