Rhea Chakraborty Shares An Emotional Post Ahead Of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Release

Bollywood's young actress Rhea Chakraborty had a close relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Although there was no official confirmation, Rhea and Sushant were seen together in many events.

The sudden demise of Sushant made Rhea go teary-eyed and she also demanded for CID investigation in the Sushant's case. She requested Home Minister Amit Shah took look into the case and handover it to CID for a fare investigation.

Well, Sushant Singh's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is going to release today on Disney+ Hotstar @ 7:30 PM, all the movie buffs are eagerly waiting to witness the tragic love story on the small screens.

Rhea took to her Instagram and dropped a lovely poster from the movie and penned down a heart-melting message…

In this post, Sushant is seen showing off a heart symbol with his hands… Rhea also penned a few words and reminisced this late actor…

"It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you 💔

You are here with me, I know you are ...

I will celebrate you and your love,

The Hero of my life …

I know you will be watching this with us ❤️

She stated Sushant as the hero of her life and gave him a word that, she will celebrate their love!!!

This post garnered many views in a short span of time… Bhumi Pednekar also added her comment to the post "Sending you strength Rhea…"

Sushant Singh's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is all set to reach the audiences today. This movie is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and has Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actress. It is a tragic love story and will make us witness the tale of Kizie and Manny… Kizzie will be suffering from deadly cancer but Manny will all support her in the last days of her life and will make her live the life happily with all his love.

This Mukesh Chhabra's directorial is based on John Green's (2012) novel 'The Fault in Our Stars'. Being produced by Fox Star Studios, it has Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role.