RIP Asif Basra: Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor And Anupam Kher Pay Tributes To This Talented Actor

Bollywood's talented actor Asif Basra has breathed his last today evening by hanging himself. He committed suicide and was found hanged in his rented apartment in Dharmshala, Himachal Pradesh. Well, this 53-year-old actor was found hanged with a dog chain and the reason behind his suicide is still not known although the police officials have already started their investigation. According to the sources, he was suffering from deadly 'Depression' from a couple of months and this made him take a drastic step of ending his life. His sudden death has sent shock waves to Bollywood and made many of them go teary-eyed reminiscing this ace artist.



Asif Basra acted in a few blockbuster movies of Bollywood and had a great bond with most of the actors in this film industry. Some of his memorable movies are Kai Po Che, Freaky Ali, Roy, Jab We Met, The Attacks of 26/11 and Ek Villain… This ace actor was last seen in Hostages 2.



Many Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Anupam Kher and a few others have paid their tributes and mourned for the loss of Asif Basra and dropped their condolence messages through social media… Have a look!



Priyanka Chopra

RIP Asif Basra..

A terrible loss of a talented, versatile artist. My deepest condolences to the family. 🙏 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 12, 2020

Shraddha Kapoor



Anupam Kher

Deeply Saddened and Shocked by the death of #AsifBasra. Have acted with him in a couple of films but met him on several occasions. He was a wonderful actor and a very pleasant person. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. 🙏 #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/6hInmv0GQU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 12, 2020

Rajkummar Rao

Tisca Chopra

What a dreadful bloody year .. another colleague gone .. RIP #AsifBasra .. the heavens shall welcome your gentle soul and lead you to peace 🙏 — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) November 12, 2020

Vir Das

An amazing artist gone. This is a long terrible year 😔 Rest in peace #asifbasra — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 12, 2020

Randeep Hooda

Renuka Shahane

Asif Basra 😪 RIP — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) November 12, 2020

Guneet Monga

This can't be true 😔



Asif 💔 https://t.co/Ex3PhCtYp4 — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) November 12, 2020

Mukesh Chhabra

This can't be true Asif Bhai, we have done so much work together from Kai Po Che to Hostages 2

I can not believe this!

Whatttt is happening??????????? #asifbasra 😞 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) November 12, 2020

Ameesha Patel

It's a complete coincidence that, 'Kai Po Che' lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput was also found dead in his apartment on 14th June, 2020. He also committed suicide facing 'Depression' issues. Well, 2020 stands as a bad year for Bollywood as we have already lost legendary actors like Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Even ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away a few months ago and now, Asif's suicide also made the Bollywood mourn.

