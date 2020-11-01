RIP Sean Connery: Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal Pay Tribute To This Hollywood Star

Hollywood legendary actor Sean Connery passed away a few hours ago at the age of 90. Being the first ever James Bond 007 on the big screens, he is an inspiration to many actors and he will be missed by every movie buff. But always the great actors stay alive on the big screens through their ultimate screen presence.

Really the year 2020 is being tough for everyone… One side it is filled with Covid-19 pandemic rapid spread and to the other side, it is taking away a few legendary actors. From Rishi Kapoor to Sushant Singh Rajput and SP Balasubrahmanyam to Sean Connery, all these great actors have left to heavenly abode making us go teary-eyed.

A few Bollywood actors have paid tributes to this great and legendary actor through their social media posts… Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan





Amitabh has made us witness a magical coincidence… We fondly call our dear Sean as 'James Bond 007' and guys just add up the date on see how his death date also matches with Sean's image… "What is the date today ..

31 . 10 . 20 .. add up ➡️ .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 ..

so .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there ..

So .. 007 .. !!

Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007 !!"

Mahesh Babu





A truly ace actor and our James Bond's stylish image… Mahesh wrote, "He set the bar high with his portrayal of #JamesBond. A legend on and off-screen. RIP Sir #SeanConnery. Thank you for all your films."

Anupam Kher





Tara Sutaria



















Kareena Kapoor

















Vicky Kaushal

















Rana Daggubati





















RIP Sean Connery…