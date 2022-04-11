RIP Shiv Subramaniam: Anurag Kashyap Penned An Emotional Note And Revealed How He Got His First Writing Credit In Bollywood

Veteran actor and screen writer of Bollywood Shiv Subramaniam passed away on Sunday night. He was an award-winning screen-writer and was part of many blockbuster movies like '2 States', 'Hichki, 'Rocky Handsome', 'Stanley Ka Dabba' and Nail Polish.

Ace director Hansal Mehta revealed a few details regarding Shiv ji's demise and released an official statement. "With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subramaniam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally."

Here are the funeral details… "The funeral will leave from Shishira, Yamuna Nagar, Lokhandwala Back road, Andheri West at 10 am, 11.04.2022. The cremation will be at 11 am at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Ceasar Rd, Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400058".

Even another director Anurag Kashyap also reminisced him and mourned for his loss dropping an emotional note on his Instagram page…

Along with sharing the pic of Shiv ji, he also wrote, "The year 1992, I was doing a play with Jan Natya Manch and we came to Mumbai to perform at the Prithvi theatre Festival, the first person , my first celebrity I spotted atbPrithvi was Francis from "Parinda" which was Shiv Subramaniam , also the writer of the film.

The year 1994 .. I was working on my first independent script for a production house called Media Classic , the condition to which was that my script will be made only after the one that was in preproduction, written by Shiv Subramaniam and to be directed by Shivam Nair. They were having issues with the script and I was the desperate young writer waiting for my turn . There came the time when they were just about ready to give up on the film"Auto Narayan" which was under preproduction. I requested them to let me have a go at the script and not shelve it, so my film gets made afterwards. Very gracefully Shiv and Shivam allowed me to do so. "Auto Narayan" got made and my script never did . After seeing the film , Shiv Subramaniam asked Shivam to also put my name as the writer's credit on the film. That's how I got my first screen writing credit in this film industry. That "Auto Narayan" led me to RGV and "Satya" happened . I owe so much of what I am to Shiva Dada and we hadn't been in touch for long with me owing to my continuous bad health and state of mind. Waking up to hear the heartbreaking news of Dada passing away has just taken so much out of me. Rest in peace Shiv Subramaniam . The most generous , beautiful man I've known".

Here are a few more actors who mourned for Shiv ji's demise…

Renuka Sahane

RIP Shiv Subramaniam. Such a gentle soul, such a talent, gone too soon 💔 My heartfelt condolences to Divya and family 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) April 11, 2022

Sanjay Gupta

REST IN PEACE SHIV. You will be missed. https://t.co/TKq5bzoKUY — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) April 11, 2022

Ranvir Shorey

Terrible news. The sadness doesn't end. A great guy, and incredible talent. Gone too soon. #RIP #respect https://t.co/rWidfZxsb1 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) April 11, 2022

Ali Fazal

RIP sir . 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Cd4eU09ub5 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 11, 2022

RIP Shiv ji…