Rishi Kapoor’s Last Movie ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ Trailer Is Out

Bollywood's legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 battling with cancer. But he will always be alive on the screens with his amazing screen presence. His last movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen' is all set to hit the big screens and thus the makers dropped the hilarious trailer filled with emotions and made us witness a glimpse of the plot. For the first time in the Indian film industry, one role is played by two actors in this movie as Rishi Kapoor ji passed away suddenly and the shooting was still in progress. Paresh Rawal came to the rescue and completed Sharma ji's role in the movie.



Bollywood's ace actor Farhan Akhtar is producing this movie and thus he shared the trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen and treated all the fans of Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal… Take a look!

Sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Lekar dher saara pyaar, do adbhut kalakaar ek screen par chhayenge pehli baar. #SharmajiNamkeen, trailer out now. #SharmajiNamkeenOnPrime, March 31 on @primevideoin".

The trailer starts off by showcasing the long and boring retirement life of Sharma ji… He tries everything walking, watching TV, cooking, involving in the colony issues, but nothing seems interesting. His sons ask him to join yoga classes and do time pass. But the twist in the tale is witnessed when Sharma ji joins Juhi Chawla's house as a cook… He impresses her family with new and tasty dishes and also becomes their family member. Whether it may be a party or a get-together or any other small function, Sharma ji steals the show with his amazing cooking skills. But after his sons find out the truth, they ask Shama ji to stop his cooking job. So, we need to wait and watch how will Sharma ji convince his family and enjoy his retirement life as a cook.

Speaking about the movie, it is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and is produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey under the Excel Entertainment and McGuffin Pictures banners. This movie has an ensemble cast of Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar, Sheeba Chaddha, Ayesha Raza, Satish Kaushik, Parmeet Sethi and Taaruk Raina. This movie will be a direct OTT release and will air from 31st March, 2022.