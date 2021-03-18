RJ Anmol And Amrita Rao Introduce Their Son Veer To All Their Fans

It is all known that Bollywood's young actress Amrita Rao gave birth to a baby boy in November 2020. They named their little one as 'Veer' and are happy spending time with their bundle of joy. Off late, RJ Anmol dropped the first pic of their little one on his Instagram and introduced him to all his fans…

In this pic, Amrita and Anmol are happily playing with their little one Veer… He is all smiling and happy too!!! Anmol captioned this pic writing, "Our World, Our Happiness ❤️ #Veer".



Well, Amrita spoke to the media and opened up about motherhood and her life without a nanny… "I'm up most of the night feeding my baby and it's not like your shift ends and you get to sleep in the day, the day continues catering to every second of Veer. You have to put behind yourself and now you become your second priority. Motherhood is the toughest role I have played so far."



She also said Anmol is very supportive… "I'm very impressed with him. He was excited about giving Veer a bath from day one. He stayed awake at intervals at night when I needed help. He also changes nappies and can pretty much handle Veer without me. I call him the Japa-Papa for Veer."

With this post, both Anmol and Amrita shared their happiness of being blessed with a baby boy.

She stated that they are blessed with a baby boy on 1-11-20 and are doing fine!!! Along with this good news, she also shared that, she and Anmol have completed 11 years of relationship and this is the best gift for them on this special occasion. The couple also thanked their fans for their congratulatory messages and asked their fans to come up with 'Name' suggestions.

Amrita and RJ Anmol have confirmed the pregnancy news on 19th October stating that she is 9 months pregnant and eagerly waiting for the baby's arrival.

Along with an adorable pic, she wrote, "For YOU it's the 10th Month...

But for US, it's THE 9th !!! 🥳 🥰🕺💃

Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !!

Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans 🤗 And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long )

But It's True ...

the Baby is Coming Soon 😃...

An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families...

... Thank you universe

And thank you ALL

Keep blessing...

#2020baby #2020mom #2020parents".

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got hitched on 15th May 2016 after dating for almost 7 years.