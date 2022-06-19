Romantic Song 'Saasein Dene Aana' From Aditya Roy Kapur's Om: The Battle Within' Is Out…

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Aditya Roy Kapur's new movie 'Om: The Battle Within' will be released soon in the theatres. Thus, the makers are creating hype on the movie with their amazing digital promotions. Earlier, the makers dropped the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the trailer. Now, they are sharing the video songs from the movie and are treating the music buffs. Off late, they unveiled the video of the romantic song "Saasein Dene Aana…" and made us witness the beautiful chemistry of the lead actors Aditya and Sanjana Sanghi…



Both the lead actors shared the video song on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

The song is all beautiful and made us witness a glimpse of romance between the lead actors. Even a few action sequences are also seen in this video. Singers Raj Barman & Palak Muchhal crooned this song beautifully while Chirantan Bhatt composition took it to the next level!

This movie has newbie Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actress while Kapil Verma is helming this technically high-end action drama. It is being bankrolled by Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan under the Zee Studios, and A Paper Doll Entertainment Production banners. Aditya is essaying the role of Om in this movie while Sanjana will be seen as Kavya Sharma. This movie also has Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah in the pivotal roles. The trailer showcased how Aditya Roy Kapur turns into a super soldier and is all set on a mission to protect his country and prove his father Jackie Shroff as innocent who will be accused with false statements.

Om: The Battle Within movie was announced on the occasion of Aditya Roy Kapur's 35th birthday… This will be Sanjana's second movie in Bollywood after Dil Bechara. This was Sushant Singh's last movie…