Rukmini Vasanth shares BTS glimpses from personal and professional life as "Kantara Chapter 1" crosses ₹500 cr

Mumbai: Actress Rukmini Vasanth has been receiving immense appreciation for her portrayal as Kanakavathi in the blockbuster hit “Kantara Chapter 1”. The actress recently took to her social media account to share a quick and fun BTS from her personal and professional life.

She took to her social media account and wrote, ''Lately, in particular, no order,'' a post that quickly drew thousands of likes and comments from her fans. The carousel began with a fresh-faced selfie of the actress in a striped shirt holding up a green cup with a smile, radiating warmth and simplicity. The next frame is more intimate, capturing intertwined fingers adorned with golden rings set against a vibrant pink backdrop.

It looks like it has been clicked on the sets of "Kantara". Another click shows her browsing a book in a cozy bookshop, dressed in a red and white chequered one-piece. In another picture, she also shared a close-up of her palm holding delicate jasmine buds and a traditional ornament over a purple silk fabric. In another click, Rukmini is partially visible through a mirror selfie, dressed in her attire of Kanakavathi, all set to shoot for "Kantara".

Another frame highlights a dessert plate topped with cream and cocoa powder alongside a bowl of fruit. A striking image in the set of carousels is that of a metro train fully wrapped with "Kantara Chapter 1" posters featuring her as Kanakavathi, a warrior princess draped in royal attire. She then included a gym selfie in casual workout wear and a breathtaking view from an aeroplane window of clouds bathed in golden sunlight.

Lastly, she shared a digital sketch of her in regal costume resembling her on-screen character Kanakavathi. For the uninitiated, Rukmini's role as Kanakavathi, a warrior princess turned antagonist, stood out in "Kantara Chapter 1". Opposite actor Rishabh Shetty, she essayed a highly negative role that showcased a fierce presence and range as an actress.

The film directed by Rishabh Shetty became a cultural phenomenon for its blend of folklore, fiction and spirituality, with Rukmini's character adding layers of intrigue and conflict. "Kantara Chapter 1" has surpassed the Rs. 500 crore club and is currently touted to be one of the superhit and blockbuster movies of the year.