Sadak 2 Trailer: A Total Revenge Drama With Intense Action And Love Scenes

Sadak 2 Movie Trailer: The most awaited trailer of Sadak 2 movie is finally out… The delay in its release is made as our dear Sanjay Dutt got diagnosed with lung cancer. Thus the trailer got unveiled a few hours ago. Being a sequel to blockbuster Sadak movie, it has Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles.

Here is the trailer of Sadak 2 movie… Have a look!





This trailer is totally a revenge drama… First, it starts off with Sanjay Dutt mourning for the loss of his dear love Pooja. Then he accepts Alia's request and takes her to the Mount Kailash ride in his taxi. On the way, they meet Aditya Roy Kapur and then a few love scenes between the lead pair are seen. Finally, the trailer ends off showing a few action scenes.

Even the original Sadak movie villain Maharani is also seen in this sequel and his role is played by Sadashiv Amrapurkar. Then the Alia Bhatt is all set to take revenge against Makrand Deshpande (Godman) as she lost a dear one because of him. We need to see how Sanjay and Aditya Roy Kapur help her. All three lead actors steal the show and make the trailer a worth watch…

This movie is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and is bankrolled by Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios banners. Sadak 2 has Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, Gulshan Grover and Akshay Anand in other important roles.

We all need to wait for 28th August to watch the movie happily in our homes itself…