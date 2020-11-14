Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Are Celebrating The Diwali Festival At Dharamshala…

It is already known that Bollywood ace actor Saif Ali Khan is at 'Dharamshala' as he is busy with the shooting schedule of his next movie 'Bhoot Police'. Off late, even to-be-mother Kareena Kapoor along with her little one Taimur Ali Khan flew to Dharamshala and are enjoying the festival with Saif in the lap of nature. Bebo took to her Instagram and shared the glimpse of her Diwali celebration dropping the bonfire video…









In this video, Kareena, Saif and their little one Taimur are enjoying the warmth of the bonfire and posed to cams with all smiles. Kareena also wished all her fans 'Happy Diwali'… "Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy ❤️❤️".

All three were seen twinning in white attires… Kareena and Taimur wore white outfits while Saif sported in a black kurta and teamed it with a white pyjama. This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and a few others wished the couple 'Happy Diwali'…

Well, even Kareena's bestie Malaika Arora also flew to Dharamshala as even her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor is also the part of 'Bhoot Police' movie…

Kareena Kapoor dropped the morning selfie pic with Malaika Arora and looked stunning in the classy avatars…













This pic has Saif Ali Khan all dressed up in modish attire…













In this pic, Kareena and Malaika looked stunning in the classy attires. Malaika posed wearing a golden sequin outfit and Kareena wore a white salwar and teamed it up with a maroon dupatta.













In this pic, Saif posed along with Malaika and Jacqueline…

When asked about Diwali plans, Kareena doled out, "It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine." She also said that going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great as it's been a year since they have been at home for a long duration. It's obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year."

Well, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child in the first half of 2021. This couple announced this happy news in a joint statement a few months back. From then, Kareena Kapoor is flaunting her baby bump in her style bests and creating a buzz on fashion arena with her modish pregnancy fashion tales…

Bhoot Police movie was announced in 2019 itself, but due to the pandemic affect the shooting was postponed and now finally resumed. This movie has an ensemble cast of Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. It is directed by director Pavan Kirpalani and bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri under Fox Star Studios banner. The shooting is presently going on at Dharamshala…