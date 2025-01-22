Saif Ali Khan Thanks Auto Driver Bhajan Singh for Saving His Life

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, recently discharged from Lilavati Hospital following a critical knife attack, expressed heartfelt thanks to auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana, whose timely intervention helped save his life. The incident occurred on January 16, when Saif was attacked at his Bandra residence.

The attack unfolded at 2:30 a.m. as an intruder entered Saif’s home through a staircase. Upon hearing noises, Saif went to investigate and was stabbed six times by the assailant. The actor sustained serious injuries, prompting his family to rush him to the hospital.

Unable to operate any of the cars in their garage, Saif’s family flagged down an auto-rickshaw passing by their home. Bhajan Singh Rana, the driver, promptly responded and transported Saif, along with his son Taimur Ali Khan, to Lilavati Hospital within ten minutes.

At the time, Rana was unaware of his passenger's celebrity status. Speaking to the media, he revealed that Saif did not engage in conversation or pay the fare, as the priority was reaching the hospital swiftly.

After undergoing surgery and recovering, Saif was discharged on January 21. Upon returning home, he invited Rana to personally thank him for his assistance. During their meeting, Saif expressed deep gratitude, acknowledging Rana’s role in saving his life.

Saif’s mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, also met Rana. She conveyed her appreciation and extended her blessings, wishing him a prosperous future. Saif apologized for not paying the fare at the time and assured Rana that he would compensate him, though the amount was not disclosed.

The assailant, who has since been apprehended by the Mumbai Crime Branch, is in custody and under investigation.