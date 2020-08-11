Salman Khan And Anil Kapoor Wish Jaqueline Fernandez On Her Birthday And Shower Their Love

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez turned 35 years today and is celebrating her birthday amidst Covid-19 lockdown period. The whole social media is filled with Jac's birthday wishes as people all over the country wished this glam doll. Even Bollywood stars also wished this beauty and showered their love on her.

Bollywood's Dabangg hero Salman Khan took to his Instagram and wished his co-star Jac with all love…

In this pic, Salman Khan and Jac are seen in all smiles holding each other. Both looked cool in western attires and posed to cams happily!!! Salman Khan wrote, "Happy bday Jacky . . Wish u all d happiness @jacquelinef143".



Both Salman Khan and Jac worked together for Salman Khan's first music album "Tere Bina…" in this lockdown period. The whole shooting was done at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse amidst Covid-19 lockdown period.

Well, there is one more surprise for Jac today… Bollywood ace filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala locked the script for Kick 2 movie… This news is announced by Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh through his Twitter page…

In this post, Taran shared this happy news and dropped a small video. In this video, Salman Khan and Jac are seen busy discussing with Sajid. Even a small dancing bit of Jac was added to this beautiful snippet.



Salman Khan will be seen as the lead actor and Jac will essay the role of his love interest in the Kick 2 movie.

Even Anil Kapoor also wished Jacqueline through his Twitter page…

Happy Birthday, @Asli_Jacqueline! May you always keep smiling like this! Wishing you all the happiness, health & success!! pic.twitter.com/N3B4CCq7vf — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 11, 2020

In this post, Anil Kapoor dropped a beautiful image of Jac and wrote, "Happy Birthday,



@Asli_Jacqueline

! May you always keep smiling like this! Wishing you all the happiness, health & success!!!".

Happy Birthday Jacqueline… Stay happy and continue entertaining us in the same way!!!