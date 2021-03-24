Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt Take The First Dosage Of Covid-19 Vaccine

As the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading in the country, the central government is suggesting everyone take the needed precautions. It has become a serious situation even after the vaccine has been released for this deadly virus. Well, as we witnessed a few Bollywood celebrities are also getting tested positive for Covid-19. Off late, even Aamir Khan also got in contact with this novel virus. Well, the only possible way to restrict this virus is to get the vaccine. Even Salman Khan also got vaccinated today and dropped the message on his Twitter page.

Took my first dose of vaccine today.... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021

This tweet reads, "Took my first dose of vaccine today...."



In this image, we can witness Salman Khan outside the hospital.

In this video, Salman is seen entering the Lilavati hospital to get vaccinated.

Even Sanjay Dutt also got vaccinated recently and dropped the message on his Twitter page.

I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LcSNoAsf0G — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 23, 2021

Even other Bollywood actors like Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, Saif Ali Khan, Dhamendra Doel Rakesh Roshan and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots and dropped the official messages on their social media pages.