Salman Khan Drops A Beautiful Image Of His Little Munchkins Ahil And Ayat Sharma

Bollywood: We all know that Bollywood's Dabangg hero Salman Khan loves his little munchkins Ayat and Ahil Sharma to the core… Being little ones and children of her dear sister Arpita Khan Sharma, he always showers all his love on them.



Salman Khan often shares the pics of his little stars and showers all his love on them… Off late, Sallu Bhai took to his Instagram account and dropped another cute image of his little children…Have a look!

In this adorable pic, little Ahil is seen kissing his dear sister Ayat… Both children are seen lifted by Salman Khan and Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan. This amazing pic is just stealing the hearts and making us go awe with all the love of little siblings!!!



Salman Khan has spent all his quarantine time at his Panvel farmhouse and was also seen doing farming… He was all active on social media in this lockdown period and thus stayed close to his fans via Instagram. Be it his lovely and romantic music album "Tere Bina…" or farming pics, all his posts garnered millions of views. His respect towards farmers has made all of us know the importance of farming and the greatness of farmers!!!

Well, as Salman Khan is back to his house and hope he spends all his time with the little munchkins and enjoys the lockdown period!!!