Live
- 22 MMTS trains cancelled in Hyderabad for one week
- ‘Samajavaragamana’ to have premieres across telugu states
- Kejriwal attacks UP govt over power cuts
- BJP sabotaging Karnataka's 'Anna Bhagya' scheme: Jairam Ramesh
- Yogi to develop Lucknow as magnet city
- Manipur CM rushes to Delhi to discuss prevailing situation
- Father kills alcohol addicted son in Srisailam
- KCR to embark on another visit to Maharashtra to expand BRS
- PM Modi Conferred With Egypt's Highest State Honour ' Order Of The Nile' In Cairo
- Traditional news not news anymore, stories have negative tone: Elon Musk
Salman Khan explains how ‘Bigg Boss’ has made the audience smart
Bollywood star and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ host Salman Khan has credited the controversial reality show for making the audience smart.
Bollywood star and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ host Salman Khan has credited the controversial reality show for making the audience smart. Salman has witnessed the show's evolution over the years.
He acknowledges that while the audience thoroughly enjoys the drama, fights, and entertainment aspect of the show, they have also become astute in recognising genuine emotions and identifying manufactured conflicts for the sake of garnering attention.
Salman said: “Big Boss has made the audience smart!” adding that: "Bigg Boss is all about being real – good or bad does not matter, that’s for the audience to judge.”
“But to stay on the show you must be 100 per cent real. The audience enjoys the drama and fights but is smart enough to call out the fakes,” he said
According to reports, Palak Purswani is the first female contestant to be shown the exit door. Puneet Superstar was the maiden candidate, who was evicted hours after the grand premiere. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on Jio Cinema.