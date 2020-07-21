Salman Khan Happily Enjoys His Farmer Avatar And Completes His 'Rice Plantation'

Farmers are always 'Kings'… Without them we are nothing!!! Thus adding pride to 'Farmers' and making others to eye on farming, our dear Bollywood ace actor Salman Khan has started farming at his Panvel farmhouse.

From March ever since the Covid-19 lockdown period was announced in the country, Sallu Bhai is staying at his Panvel farmhouse… He is completely enjoying the lockdown period at his farmhouse and now started farming too. He is also posting the videos and pics of his farming on social media and inspiring all his fans to eye on the beautiful artistry of fertile lands.

Off late, this Dabangg actor took to his Instagram page and showed us how to go with 'Rice Plantation'…

In this video, Salman Khan is seen planting the rice saplings in his farm along with other farmers… He is also seen washing his face and muddy body with the pump water. Then all the grown-up green rice saplings are witnessed along with the patriotic "Sare Jahan Se Accha…" song playing in the background!!!

In this video, Salman is seen driving a tractor over the field along with a few other helpers. He is seen examining the field and also suggesting his helpers where to drive the tractor. This way he is making the field smoothened for plantation of saplings.

With these videos, Salman has doled out the importance of 'Farming' and even created awareness among his fans… Instead of sitting at homes, one can help India to grow green by planting saplings in their homes and gardens… This makes our country go green and helps us inhale fresh air!!!