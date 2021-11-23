Salman Khan Is In No Mood To Give Away His 'Superstar' Title To The Next Generation And Asks Them To Hard Earn It

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan is all set to entertain all his fans along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with the 'Antim: The Final Truth' movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers are all busy in promoting the movie with their amazing updates! Off late, Salman Khan spoke to the media and shared his opinion on the OTT platforms.

When asked about a rumour that inclination towards OTT platforms will end the era of superstars, he laughed and said, "We will go, somebody else will come up. I don't think that era of stars will go. It will never go. It will always be there. It now depends on a lot of things, selection of movies, what you are in real life, and more. It's a whole package of things. This younger generation will have their superstardom. I have been hearing this for the last four generations, 'ki yeh last generation hain".

He also added, "We will not leave it for the younger generation to take it easy. We will not hand it over to them. 'Mehnat karo bhai, pachas plus me mehnat kar hi rahe hain, toh aap bhi mehnat karo (work hard, we are working hard at the age of 50+, you should also work hard)".

Speaking about the Antim: The Final Truth, Salman Khan and Aayush Shama will lock the horns being protagonist and antagonist roles. Salman will essay the role of a Sikh cop Rajveer Singh in this action entertainer while Aayush Shama will portray the role of a deadly gangster Ruhaliya and appear fearless on the big screens.

This film is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan under his home banner Salman Khan Films banner. Antim: The Final Truth movie is being made taking inspiration from Pravin Tarde's 2018 successful Marathi flick 'Mulshi Pattern'. It also has Mahima Makhwana, Jisshu Sengupta and Nikitin Dheer in other prominent roles while ace B-Town stars Varun Dhawan and Waluscha De Sousa will appear in cameo roles and that too in the special songs.

Antim movie will be released on 26th November 2021 in the theatres and will have a face-off with John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2.