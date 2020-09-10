Salman Khan Masks Up While Cycling And Creates Awareness Among His Fans

We all need to completely admit that, there is a lot of change in today's living due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From hugging to shaking hands, now we are just going with 'Namaste' pose to greet others. Instead of makeup, now we are going with stylish masks and eyewear to stay away from Corona. There is no need to speak about a 'Sanitizer'!!! It has become a necessary and important item in our bags, isn't it? Yes! Well, our Bollywood's Dabanng hero Salman Khan who showed off a new way of living in this lockdown period, is now back to normalcy but following the precautionary measures.

Salman Khan dropped his pic on his Instagram page and created awareness among all his fans by wearing a mask…









This 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor is seen happily cycling amid the picturesque green farmlands is seen wearing a printed 'mask' and cap… He sported in a casual shorts and jacket. Through this post, he made us know how to stay safe amidst the rapid spread of Covid-19 virus.

Well, in this lockdown period Salman Khan stayed in his Panvel farmhouse and did farming. He also came up with his new music album "Tere Bina…" which was shot in his farmhouse itself… Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline who was also locked at Salman Khan's farmhouse romanced with Salman Khan in the music album.

Coming to Salman Khan's work front, he will be next seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' movie which will be directed by Prabhu Deva. This movie has Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Salman Khan also announced his next movie recently with Sajid Nadiadwala which is titled as 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Even the sequel for 'Kick' movie titled as 'Kick 2' is announced and beautiful Jacqueline will be seen as his love interest in this movie.