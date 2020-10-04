X
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Salman Khan Resumes His Shoot After 6 Months And Drops An Intriguing Pic On Social Media

Salman Khan Resumes His Shoot After 6 Months
Salman Khan Resumes His Shoot After 6 Months

Highlights

Bollywood's 'Dabangg' actor Salman Khan is back to sets after 6.5 months. We all know, all the actors got an unwanted break with the Covid-19 lockdown

Bollywood's 'Dabangg' actor Salman Khan is back to sets after 6.5 months. We all know, all the actors got an unwanted break with the Covid-19 lockdown. But after the Central Government gave its nod to resume the shootings of TV and movies, most of the artists are slowly getting back to their normalcy by resuming their shoots. Well, our dear 'Tiger' Salman Khan is also back to his movie sets after along break.

Off late, Salman Khan dropped an intriguing pic on his Instagram and felt good to be back to shoot…


View this post on Instagram

Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on



Bollywood's 'Dabangg' actor Salman Khan is back to sets after 6.5 months. We all know, all the actors got an unwanted break with the Covid-19 lockdown. But after the Central Government gave its nod to resume the shootings of TV and movies, most of the artists are slowly getting back to their normalcy by resuming their shoots. Well, our dear 'Tiger' Salman Khan is also back to his movie sets after along break.

Off late, Salman Khan dropped an intriguing pic on his Instagram and felt good to be back to shoot…

Off late, Salman Khan dropped an intriguing pic on his Instagram and felt good to be back to shoot…

