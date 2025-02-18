Live
Salman Khan’s Intense New Poster for ‘Sikandar’ Sparks Excitement Among Fans
Salman Khan's intense new poster for *Sikandar* drops, teasing an action-packed film set for Eid 2025. Fans are excited for his powerful comeback.
Salman Khan dropped a fierce new poster for his upcoming film Sikandar on Tuesday, sharing it on social media to mark producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday. The poster showcases Salman in an intense, action-packed look, with his piercing gaze being the main focal point. Fans are already calling it a “bawaal” moment, with one commenting, “SALMAN ERA IS COMING BACK.” The teaser suggests a high-stakes thriller, with Salman’s character appearing to deflect an attack.
In his post, Salman teased the film's Eid 2025 release, writing, “Sikandar On Eid #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar.” The production house also hinted at an upcoming surprise on February 27, building anticipation.
Directed by AR Murugadoss, known for hits like Ghajini and Holiday, Sikandar also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna. Though the plot remains under wraps, the buzz around Salman's look suggests an action-packed spectacle.