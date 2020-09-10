Salman Khan's Remuneration For Bigg Boss 14 Equals Box Office Collections Of Blockbuster

Hindi Bigg Boss season 14 is all set to go to sets soon. It is a known fact that the TV reality show is one of the most watched programmes on Indian television. The show is being hosted by none other than Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The actor is again gearing up and all set to anchor the show with much pomp and fanfare like it happens every year.

But we are yet to hear about the names of the participants who will participate in the show. Bigg Boss has been the most popular reality shows in all the languages. Now the countdown has begun for the start of this show which in all probabilities will commence in the month of October.

Salman Khan is gearing up in all respects to showcase himself in the ensuing season. Promos of the above show has not only piqued the curiosity of people but also led to all kinds of speculations on who all will be seen taking part in the show.

Besides, we hear discussions are going on about the remuneration that Salman will charge for this show. Sources in Bollywood say that Salman khan will be getting a whopping 250 crores at the rate of 20.50 crores per episode for 12 weeks' shoot. We also hear that Salman had charged Rs 12-14 crores for season 13.

Now, the latest we hear is that all the precautionary measures have been put in place considering the coronavirus threat. Participants are required to mandatorily go under quarantine before their entry and various medical examinations will be done for them. All the proceedings have started for this show and the film city is getting ready to make room for this grand entertainment.