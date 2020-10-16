Salman picks up medical bill of ailing Faraaz Khan ?

Actor Salman Khan has paid the medical bills of ailing Faraaz Khan who made his debut in the 1996 Hindi movie Fareb.



Actress Kashmeera Shah revealed in an Instagram post that Salman had taken care of the medical bills of the actor.

Faraaz was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru on October 8, after he had developed fever that persisted for one week followed by difficulty in speaking and confusion.

Though Vikram Hospital has refused to divulge the details, the family members had put up the clinical summary of the actor's case on a fundraising platform wherein it said, "He subsequently developed new onset acute repetitive seizures (4-5 episodes over few hours) with persistent shared sensorium, increased secretions and respiratory distress. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was given antiepileptic drugs and was shifted here for further management." "On arrival here, he was tachycardic, tachypneic with oxygen saturation, requiring immediate intubation and ventilation. MRI brain was done which showed diffusion restriction involving the left mesial temporal structures, insula and thalamus with subtle changes in the medial frontal regions. His blood counts are gradually reducing. He persists to be in altered sensorium but moves all limbs to stimulus and is on ventilator and inotropes," the summary stated.

Sharing the link of the fundraising platform, actress Pooja Bhatt, in a tweet on Wednesday, revealed she was donating to the fund and requested everyone to reach out to make contributions. "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well," tweeted Pooja Bhatt.

Faraaz Khan's brother Fahmaan Khan wrote on a fundraising platform, "However, his vitals have been fluctuating and he is still unconscious in the ICU. The doctors are trying their best to get him out of danger but that will require another 7-10 days of critical care. This will cost us around Rs 25 lakhs. It has been years since Faraaz has worked in films. And 25 lakhs is a huge amount to be arranged. We have a simple life and earn our living with our job and enjoy spending the weekends with our family."

An official spokesperson from Vikram Hospital stated, "At Vikram Hospital we abide by the strictest code of confidentiality and fully respect the privacy of all our patients under our care. So, in this regard, we cannot divulge any information about any patient without consent of the family. Thank you for your understanding in this matter."