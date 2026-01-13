Samantha Ruth Prabhu Praises Yami Gautam’s Haq, Calls It Emotionally Powerful

Actor Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam star in the courtroom drama film that didn’t really have a major presence during its theatrical run, however it’s clear that the film did connect with the audience online. Since releasing on Netflix, Haq has been garnering praise from all over the film industry and recently actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her thoughts on the film.

Instagram Reaction By Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Posting Samantha Ruth Prabhu review to Haq on Instagram, Samantha said she wrote this note after watching the film because she didn’t want to lose even a fragment of how Haq made her feel. She went on to write that she believes films like Haq don’t happen every day.

Calling the film Haq movie reactions and multidimensional, Samantha further added that it’s beautifully written and told without judgement or agenda. She also appreciated the fact that films like these are hard to come by and praised how it was translated on screen. Giving a special shout out to Yami Gautam, Samantha said she was heartbroken watching her portrayal of her character and words can’t describe how she made her feel. “You took me on a rollercoaster of emotions that I didn’t know I could feel. Love. Anger. Pain. Vulnerability. Strength. Hope.” She even appreciated the writing of the film further stating that it will linger with her even after she finished watching it.