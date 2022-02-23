Sanjay Dutt And Raveena Tandon Team Up For 'Ghudhchadi' Movie

Bollywood best Jodi Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon entertained the fans together in the 90s and stole many hearts. Now, once again they are all set to repeat the same magic on the big screens with their latest movie 'Ghudhchadi'. They announced this good news through social media and treated all the B-Town movie buffs.

Sanjay Dutt shared the motion poster of the movie and wrote, "Bringing the laughter, drama with a fun-packed movie #Ghudchadi, at your doorstep soon". The motion poster is very cool with the peppy BGM… This movie has Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles along with Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan who are being introduced through this movie.

This movie is being directed by the debutant filmmaker Binoy Gandhi and it will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi under the T-Series and Keep Dreaming Pictures banners.

The shooting of this movie got kick-started today in Jaipur and the team is happy to bring this rom-com Punjabi backdrop movie to the big screens.

Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and wrote, "SANJAY DUTT - RAVEENA TANDON - KHUSHALII KUMAR - PARTH SAMTHAAN STAR IN 'GHUDCHADI': FILMING BEGINS... #SanjayDutt, #RaveenaTandon, #KhushaliiKumar and #ParthSamthaan essay principal roles in rom-com drama #Ghudchadi... Costars #ArunaIrani... Directed by debutant #BinoyGandhi. #Ghudchadi is produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar, #NidhiDutta and #BinoyGandhi... Filming begins today in #Jaipur. #ShivChanana".

Yesterday, Sanjay also shared a pic from the first day shoot and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginnings. Appreciate your presence always. pic.twitter.com/IUZzNBFAHl — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 22, 2022

