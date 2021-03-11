Sanjay Dutt Drops A Beautiful Throwback Pic Of His Mom And Dad On Their Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood's ace actor Sanjay Dutt who always stays active on social media, keeps on sharing his updates to his fans. Today being the wedding anniversary of Sanjay's father and mother, he shared a beautiful throwback pic on his Twitter page and reminisced them with all his love… He even extended 'Maha Shivaratri' wishes to all his fans sharing the image of Lord Shiva.





Both of you taught me the real meaning of love. Happy Anniversary Mom & Dad❤️ pic.twitter.com/VR1FIhDh0V — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 11, 2021





In this post, we can witness a beautiful pic of Sunil Dutt and NargisDutt…In this monochrome pic, the power couple of Bollywood is seen smiling!!! Sanjay also captioned the image wishing his mother and father… "Both of you taught me the real meaning of love. Happy Anniversary Mom & Dad❤️".

Off late, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, he extended wishes to his fans dropping the image of Lord Shiva…





May the blessings of Shiva always be with you and your loved ones. Wishing you all a very #HappyMahashivratri 🙏🏻🔱 pic.twitter.com/prQOAwSuSw — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 11, 2021





He also wrote, "May the blessings of Shiva always be with you and your loved ones. Wishing you all a very #HappyMahashivratri 🙏🏻🔱".

Even on the occasion of International Women's Day, Sanjay Dutt shared a couple of beautiful images with all his lovely ladies of his family…





Celebrating the women in my life, this Women's Day.#HappyWomensDay pic.twitter.com/d7cshscgUs — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 8, 2021





The first pic shows Sanjay and MaanyataDutt in much love and coming to the second one, it shows his mother NargisDutt. The next one is with his sisters PriyaDutt and NamrataDutt. Finally, the last one shows the little one Iqra and elder daughter TrishalaDutt.

Speaking about Sanjay Dutt's work front, he is busy with a couple of prestigious projects… Along with Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2 and Prithviraj, he will be part of Bhuj: The Pride of India movie. Sanjay Dutt was recently received from deadly cancer. He took treatment in a reputed hospital in Mumbai and fought with this deadly disease.