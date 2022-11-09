Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol And Mithun Chakraborty Join For An Action Thriller

Bollywood ace actors Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol and Mithun Da need introduction as they already proved their mettle on the big screens. They hold a huge fan base and each of them has their mark in the Hindi film industry. Now, these 4 finest actors are teaming up for an action entertainer. Off late, the makers dropped the first look poster of this untitled movie and raised the expectations a notch higher.

Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff shared the first look poster on their Twitter page and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the first look poster, he also wrote, "#BaapOfAllFilms Shoot dhamaal, dosti bemisaal @mithunda_off @iamsunnydeol @bindasbhidu @khan_ahmedasas @shairahmedkhan #VivekChauhan @PaperdollEnt @ZeeStudios_".

The poster is all interesting having all these four actors in different attires. Sanjay looked in a modish appeal with a maroon jacket. Mithun ji posed in a classy appeal with kurta pyjama while Jackie Shroff also owned a mass look with denim attire and finally Bobby Deol looked in all smiles in a unique appeal.

Going with the details of this untitled movie, it is being directed by Vivek Chauhan and is produced by Ahmed Khan and Shaira Ahmed Khan under the Zee Studios banner. The shooting of this movie has already begun and further details will be announced soon!