Sanjay Dutt Poses For A Family Pic And Finally Gets Reunited With His Kids

Post the first cycle of cancer treatment in Mumbai, Sanjay Dutt flew to Dubai along with his wife Maanayata in a private jet. After the Covid-19 lockdown was implemented in the country, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata and their kids got stuck in Dubai. But after knowing about Sanjay Dutt's health condition, only Maanayata returned to India and was supporting Sanjay Dutt and made him successfully completed the first cycle of chemo sessions in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

Maanayata dropped a beautiful candid pic of their family on her Instagram account and made us go awe…

Sanjay Dutt posed with his wife and kids to the cam happily… Sanjay is seen posing in his new haircut and clean shave appeal. All of them looked happy. Maanayata also wrote, "Today...I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints...No requests... just to be together, forever. Amen 🙏 #blessedbeyondmeasure #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏…"

Off late, Sanjay and Maanayata both flew to Dubai in a private jet to meet their kids Iqra and Shahraan. Sanjay is going to spend week in Dubai with his family and then will return to Mumbai to his treatment.



Sanjay is likely to take treatment at the 'Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre' where his mother Nargis Dutt was treated for pancreatic cancer in 1981. Well, as of now he has got 5-year US visa but there is no clarity on his plans of travelling to US.



Coming to his work front, he was last seen in Sadak 2 movie which was released on Disney+ Hotstar recently. He also has two prestigious projects Bhuj: The Pride of India and Torbaaz in his hand. Sanjay Dutt is also roped in for antagonist role in KGF Chapter 2 movie. He will be seen in a ferocious avatar in this sequel of KGF Chapter 1 movie.

