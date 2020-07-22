Sanjay Dutt Posts A Heart Melting Message On The Occasion Of Her Dear Wife Maanayata Dutt's Birthday

Sanjay Dutt loves his family to the core… He time and again showers his love on his dear wife Maanayata Dutt and compliments her for his happy life. We all know that Bollywood's Munna Bhailoves his family to the core… He time and again showers his love on his dear wifeand compliments her for his happy life.

Today being Maanayata Dutt's birthday, this Bollywood Kalank lead actor took to Instagram and dropped his heart-melting wishes… Have a look!

Sanjay Dutt captioned this video 'Happy Birthday Mom' and showered all his love by collating all the lovely and cosy pics of them… Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt are seen in much love and these pics made us witness their strong bond…

Sanjay also left a heartfelt note beside this post and doled out that, he calls Maanayata Dutt 'Mom'!!! "Happy Birthday Mom ❤️

Happy Birthday Mom❤️

For those of you who don't know, I call her Mom. Thank you for coming into my life & making it so beautiful. You're amazing & I love you so much! I wish I was there with you & the kids today but I hope your day is as special as you are to me. @maanayata_dutt pic.twitter.com/naYzemaNRw — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 22, 2020

For those of you who don't know, I call her Mom. Thank you for coming into my life & making it so beautiful. You are amazing & I love you so much! I wish I was there with you & the kids today but I hope your day is as special as you are to me."

This post of Sanjay Dutt garnered myriads of likes and stole the hearts of audience… Even Bollywood celebs like Sophie Chaudry left 'heart' symbols and wished Maanayata Dutt on her birthday. Even Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala Dutt also commented on this post and wished 'Happy Birthday Maanayata and doled out 'Love You'…





Well, even Maanayata also commented on this lovely post and left a couple of heart symbols along with jotting down 'Miss You'…



Happy Birthday Maanayata… Stay happy on this special day!!!