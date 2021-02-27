Sanjay Leela Bhansali Welcomes Ajay Devgn To The Sets Of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn is now busy with all the prestigious projects being in his hand. It is already known that, he is part of Tollywood's magnum opus 'RRR' movie. Along with this movie, he is also part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' movie. The ace director welcomed Ajay to the sets of this biopic and dropped the pic on his Instagram page…









In this pic, we can see Sanjay and Ajay in all winsome smiles… Ajay is seen holding the script and looked suave in the black outfit. Sanjay also wrote, "Back on Sanjay's set after two decades; feels good!".









Even the makers of this movie have welcomed Ajay Devgn and dropped the same pic on their official Instagram page… They wrote, "We are happy to have @ajaydevgn join the team of #GangubaiKathiawadi ❤️".

Well, Alia Bhatt also thanked all her fans on receiving tremendous response for the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi…









Along with the new poster, she also wrote, "Aap sab ne Gangu ko itna pyaar diya uske liye THANK YOU! #GangubaiKathiawadi".

Alia Bhatt is going to portray the role of Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. Going with the plot, Gangubai was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into powerful women who had connections with the underworld too. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura.

This movie is a biopic of 'Madam of Kamathipura', Gagubai Kathiawadi. Directed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, every movie buff is eagerly waiting for the release of this biopic. This movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners. It also has Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance as Karim Lala, Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance and Huma Qureshi in an item number.

Gangubai Kathiawadi movie will hit the big screens on 30th July, 2021…