Sara Ali Khan Excited To Return To 'Love Of My Life'

All the film stars are excited to get back to their sets… As Covid-19 has made the film industry to go on a standstill for almost 4 months, all the actors sat at their home taking an unwanted break. But as Central Government has given a nod to the resume the shootings of TV serials and movies following the SOP rules, now all the filmmakers are busy in bringing the film industry to normalcy. Well, our dear Pataudi Khaandan ki beti Sara Ali Khan is also excited to get back to her shoot.

She took to her Instagram stories and dropped the picture of the camera… Have a look!





In this post, Sara added 'Heart' emoticon to the camera pic and wrote, "Finally back to the first love of my life…".



Coming to Sara Ali Khan's work front, she was last seen in 'Love Aaj Kal' movie which had Kartik Aaryan as the lead actor. Next, Sara will share her screen space with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No. 1' movie which is directed by David Dhawan. This Kedarnath lead actress is also roped in for Anand L Rai's next project which has Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in main roles.