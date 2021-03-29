Sara Ali Khan Poses At 'Saif Chai Wala' Tea Stall And Showers Her Love On Her Dad

Bollywood's young actress Sara Ali Khan always stays active on social media. It was just yesterday, she dropped a heartfelt note on the occasion of wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming movie Atrangi Re. She also shared a few pics from the sets. Off late, she visited a tea stall which is named after her father 'Saif Chai Wala' and shared the pic with her fans through her Instagram Stories.

















Sara Ali Khan looked classy in a lovely white suit. Sara looked picture Her small bindi, gold bangle and mojris complimented her classy attire. She was seen sitting on the pavement with a tea stall behind her which is named 'Saif Chai Wala' in Hindi.

Yesterday, Sara Ali Khan dropped a heartfelt note as she wrapped up the shoot of Atrangi Re movie… Have a look!









Sara Ali Khan has dropped a few pics from the sets of Atrangi Re movie… In the first pic, she posed along with her both lead actors Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. In the second one, she is looking at her director Anand L Rai. In the next pic, both Sara and Akshay posed to cams twinning in the white outfits. The fourth pic is an emotional scene from the sets, where Sara is seen turning teary-eyed and Akshay is smiling. The next one shows off a beautiful smile of the 'Kedarnath' actress. Along with sharing these pics, Sara also dropped a heartfelt note on this special occasion, "That's a film wrap 🎞 🎥 ❤️ Ek saal baad 🤭🙌

Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team🤗🤗🤗

@dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn't have asked for a better partner in this journey 🤝 and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could've avoided that indulgence during shoots

And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir

📸: @harjeetsphotography".

Through this post, Sara Ali Khan has penned sweet words to Akshay and Dhanush and thanked them for being helpful and motivating!

Well, Akshay Kumar also dropped his first look from the movie on his Instagram page…









Akshay is seen in a magician avatar holding the 'King' card. He also wrote, "It's the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can't wait for you'll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars @saraalikhan95 and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film.

An @arrahman musical".

Atrangi Re is directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar under T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. This movie also has South Indian ace actor Dhanush in another prominent role. According to the sources, Sara will be seen in a dual role romancing with both Akshay and Dhanush.