Sara Ali Khan To Madhuri Dixit: Bollywood Divas Take Up The Monochrome Challenge In Support Of Women Empowerment

Sara Ali Khan To Madhuri Dixit: Bollywood Divas Take Up The Monochrome Challenge In Support Of Women Empowerment
Sara Ali Khan To Madhuri Dixit: Bollywood Divas Take Up The Monochrome Challenge In Support Of Women Empowerment

Highlights

In this lockdown period, social media is witnessing myriads of challenges. From 'Green India' challenge to the latest 'Monochrome' challenge, all the stars are enjoying and are actively taking part in them… Well, from a couple of days, all the filmy divas are busy in posting their 'Monochrome' pics on their Instagram pages.

This is all done to support women empowerment and go with 'Strong Women' hashtag. Well, here are a few more actresses who dropped their 'Black and White' pics on their Insta page… They not only supported the women empowerment but also stole our hearts with their glamorous poses… Have a look!

Madhuri Dixit

Sara Ali Khan

Tahira Kashyap

Katrina Kaif

Ananya Pandey

Urmila Matondkar

Mira Kapoor

Bipasha Basu

Dia Mirza

Aditi Rao Hydari

Twinkle Khanna

Sonali Bendre

Diana Penty

Tara Sutaria

View this post on Instagram

Challenge accepted @mira.kapoor 🖤

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

Ekta Kapoor

Neha Dhupia

Ankita Bhargava

Mansi

View this post on Instagram

#challengeaccepted Tagged by : @charulmalik @parullchaudhry @sinhavantika @zeel_agarwal @direct_disco @shrutishrivastavaa @shruti_badjatya @jyotsnachandolasingh @khyatibmodi @mona_arrora @amruta_nagre @minishamendonza @shampashahimohan Owe this challenge to all the girls around me who lift me up all the time , have lifted me up and out of the messy and sad situations several times. To my mood lifters, to plan changers, to spontaneous plan makers, to unconditional love givers , to scolding me when am wrong, to talking to me and listening me rant , understanding me beyond even i could understand myself . I love u ALL ❤️😘💕 Thanks for being there girls and i promise i will always be there for you All 🍷💖

A post shared by Mansi Srivastava (@dearmansi) on

Shraddha Das

Vedhika

Yami Gautam

Richa Chadda

View this post on Instagram

Challenge accepted. Batumi, Georgia, 2018. ❤️dislike challenges but wanna do this one because #womensupportingwomen is my favourite thing ... pure joy😄😄😄 Thank you @kalkikanmani , @melitatoscan , @sayanigupta , @mymalishka , @shru2kill , @aparnahmitter , @diamirzaofficial , @rudranic , @tanaaz for nominating me... Something about this image portrays that transient inner spark that shows through suddenly to create that one singular moment of complete confidence. That's what it is... the eyes that see past even themselves. Black and white. Raw. Real. I enjoy the experience of being a woman for myself first... there's fun in that... rather than think of the conditioned response that our being causes in the male... love to my sisters ... ❤️ 📷 @mayank0491 . . . . . #reminiscing #RichaChadha #challengeaccepted #actorslife #blackandwhite #portraits #womenlovingwomen

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

Nabha Natesh

All the divas have posted their monochrome pics and went with 'Challenge Accepted' hashtag. Most of them are taking up the challenge and are even challenging others to take it…All these posts are creating awareness among the women and are sending positive affirmations among their fans!!!

