Sara Ali Khan To Madhuri Dixit: Bollywood Divas Take Up The Monochrome Challenge In Support Of Women Empowerment
In this lockdown period, social media is witnessing myriads of challenges. From 'Green India' challenge to the latest 'Monochrome' challenge, all the stars are enjoying and are actively taking part in them… Well, from a couple of days, all the filmy divas are busy in posting their 'Monochrome' pics on their Instagram pages.
This is all done to support women empowerment and go with 'Strong Women' hashtag. Well, here are a few more actresses who dropped their 'Black and White' pics on their Insta page… They not only supported the women empowerment but also stole our hearts with their glamorous poses… Have a look!
Madhuri Dixit
Sara Ali Khan
Tahira Kashyap
Katrina Kaif
Ananya Pandey
Urmila Matondkar
Challenge accepted @kimsharmaofficial 💕 So glad that through this trend we all are acknowledging the need to support n strengthen each other. I've always maintained that the first step to #womenempowerment is women supporting n standing up for each other..so Bravo 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #women #womensupportingwomen
Mira Kapoor
Bipasha Basu
Dia Mirza
Challenge Accepted. Strong women uplift each other ❤️ @anaitashroffadajania @sophiechoudry @roo_cha @ruchinarain @benafd @maliniagarwal @nikitasanyal @malzkhan @nimratofficial @farahkhanali @deepshikhadeshmukh @thebignightdxb @tarasharmasaluja @maliniagarwal @nikigangwani @rudranic ❤️ #WomenSupportingWomen #WomenInspiringWomen 📸 by @avigowariker
Aditi Rao Hydari
Twinkle Khanna
Sonali Bendre
Diana Penty
Tara Sutaria
Ekta Kapoor
Neha Dhupia
Ankita Bhargava
Mansi
#challengeaccepted Tagged by : @charulmalik @parullchaudhry @sinhavantika @zeel_agarwal @direct_disco @shrutishrivastavaa @shruti_badjatya @jyotsnachandolasingh @khyatibmodi @mona_arrora @amruta_nagre @minishamendonza @shampashahimohan Owe this challenge to all the girls around me who lift me up all the time , have lifted me up and out of the messy and sad situations several times. To my mood lifters, to plan changers, to spontaneous plan makers, to unconditional love givers , to scolding me when am wrong, to talking to me and listening me rant , understanding me beyond even i could understand myself . I love u ALL ❤️😘💕 Thanks for being there girls and i promise i will always be there for you All 🍷💖
Shraddha Das
Vedhika
Yami Gautam
Challenge accepted ! Thank you @mann012 @tanyachaitanya27 @shraddha.naik for nominating ❤️ To every woman , who believes in expressing the true essence of being one.. we are the equilibrium..let's empower each other & keep this spirit going beyond these challenges, these mediums and embrace positivity from our hearts ❤️
Richa Chadda
Challenge accepted. Batumi, Georgia, 2018. ❤️dislike challenges but wanna do this one because #womensupportingwomen is my favourite thing ... pure joy😄😄😄 Thank you @kalkikanmani , @melitatoscan , @sayanigupta , @mymalishka , @shru2kill , @aparnahmitter , @diamirzaofficial , @rudranic , @tanaaz for nominating me... Something about this image portrays that transient inner spark that shows through suddenly to create that one singular moment of complete confidence. That's what it is... the eyes that see past even themselves. Black and white. Raw. Real. I enjoy the experience of being a woman for myself first... there's fun in that... rather than think of the conditioned response that our being causes in the male... love to my sisters ... ❤️ 📷 @mayank0491 . . . . . #reminiscing #RichaChadha #challengeaccepted #actorslife #blackandwhite #portraits #womenlovingwomen
Nabha Natesh
#challengeaccepted 🖤 "Feminism isn't about making women stronger. Women are already strong, it's about changing the way the world perceives that strength." -G.D. Anderson : Here is a post celebrating womenhood , supporting women empowerment and solidarity! : : I nominate all the super-girls out there to take up the challenge . Post a b/w picture ,tag me and your fellow women !! Thanku @yourseesha #womensupportingwomen
All the divas have posted their monochrome pics and went with 'Challenge Accepted' hashtag. Most of them are taking up the challenge and are even challenging others to take it…All these posts are creating awareness among the women and are sending positive affirmations among their fans!!!